Dance as if no one is watching

Our area has quite a variety of entertainment in store this week, offering up everything from live stage shows and tribute acts:

Saturday, March 29

Spend the afternoon at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Road) with DnA Duo at 2 p.m., delivering an eclectic mix of songs spanning decades. At 3 p.m., catch Soft Skills Duo at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) for a laid-back set.

Meanwhile, Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy brings the groove-heavy sounds of New Orleans to Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) at 3 p.m., with a $20 cover. Purchase tickets at meadowbluescoffee.com.

For fans of classic rock, Dream of the Archer takes the stage at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass), paying tribute to Heart and Led Zeppelin.

Also at 6 p.m., The Launch, a powerhouse tribute to Boston, Styx and Queen, ignites Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road, with tickets available at bluearrowfarm.com.

For a more ambient and acoustic vibe, Circadian Rhythm Duo plays Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 Route 17A) at 6:30 p.m.

As the night unfolds, powerful vocals take center stage with Carolyn Weller Duo at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., while Black Dirt Bandits bring rockin’ country energy to Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) at 8 p.m., with a $10 cover.

If you’re in the mood for an unforgettable Irish performance, Rhythm of Dance lights up Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) at 8 p.m., featuring world-class dancers and musicians. Tickets at sugarloafpacny.com.

For classic rock lovers, 105 Band delivers a high-energy set at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

Sunday kicks off with two fantastic afternoon sets at 2 p.m.— No Exit performs at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, while Pauly Di Dio delivers an acoustic set at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike).

At 3 p.m., Matt Smith brings his music to Last Whisky Bar, and WPDH 101.5’s “Best Cover Band of the Hudson Valley” winners, Probable Cause, rock Tin Barn Brewing with top hits.

To wrap up the weekend, OCD Duo delivers a unique blend of songs at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2

The midweek brings a throwback celebration as Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm debuts with a 50s Sock Hop featuring High Street at 5:30 p.m.— so don your best retro attire and hit the dance floor.

At 6 p.m., Jack Grace takes the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee, delivering his signature “Country Rock with an occasional Bossa Nova Twist.” Having shared stages with legends like Gordon Lightfoot, Jerry Lee Lewis and Norah Jones, Grace’s set promises an engaging mix of humor, heartfelt storytelling and masterful musicianship.

Thursday, March 3

Kevin McCabe brings his musical talents to Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m., setting the perfect atmosphere for a relaxed Thursday night.

Friday, March 4

Kick off the weekend with the Brian BsKi Duo at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, performing during their lively Friday Night Fish Fry fun.

At 7 p.m., Decades of Dance transforms Tin Barn Brewing into a party with disco, salsa, freestyle and more with J.I. Starr.

Also at 7 p.m., the Warwick Broadway Collective brings the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss to life with “Seussical the Musical” at Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center. Tickets available at sugarloafpacny.com.

At 8 p.m., Smittie and Brandon Sparkman take the stage at Last Whisky Bar with their soulful sound, while Always a Nightmare rocks Barrel 28 at 8:30 p.m. with a high-energy mix of covers.

Editor’s note: Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.