Cornerstone Theatre Arts to present staged reading of ‘Having Our Say’ at Goshen Library

Cornerstone Theatre Arts recently announced its latest installment of “The Reading Room,” a staged reading series sponsored by, and performed at The Goshen Library & Historical Society (366 Main St., Goshen).

On Saturday, February 10, at 2 p.m. a reading of “Having Our Say,” by Emily Mann, will take place. Evelyn Albino will direct, guest artist Susan Watson Turner will play Sadie Delaney, and Zenzele Scott will play Dr. Bessie Delaney.

Cornerstone Theatre Arts gave the following description of the performance: “Adapted for the stage by Emily Mann, ‘Having Our Say’ is an enthralling full-length play based on the bestselling book by Sarah (Sadie) Delany and Elizabeth (Bessie) Delany. This powerful production revolves around the remarkable lives of African-American sisters, Sadie and Bessie Delany, who both surpass the age of 100. Their extraordinary journey unfolds as they share their personal experiences, which include growing up as the daughters of a former slave who became a respected professor, establishing successful careers, and integrating a New York suburb.”

During its run on Broadway, “Having Our Say” received a 1995 Tony Award nomination for Best Play. The story is an adaptation of the Delany sisters’ book, “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” published in 1993 and a New York Times bestseller.

Admission is free, so reservations are recommended. Reservations can be made by either calling 845-294-6606 or visiting: bit.ly/3HrANKc.