Copper and metal sculpture show coming to SUNY Orange

A lifelong interest in machinery and transportation coupled with ingenuity and inventiveness have been the personal motivators for Bill Cypher to create three-dimensional artwork. His collection is varied in subject as well as size, from small and lightweight to large and very heavy.

Come to the Mindy Ross Gallery in Kaplan Hall to view his creations made of copper, brass, steel, other metals and found objects, and be amazed at how leftover materials have been repurposed into art. Scale models of steam engines, vintage automobiles, an army tank, a biplane, a pirate ship, and miniatures – tricycle, motorcycle chopper, baby carriage, fishing boat, and more, plus a full-sized bicycle titled Cypher – Cycle II are on display.

The exhibit, titled “Cu at SUNY Orange,” is a visual demonstration of creative process, conceptualizing and the ability to envision a product before completion.

The show runs now through Jan. 19, 2024, with downtime for holidays (Nov. 22 to 26, Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2024) Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The show and reception are free and open to the public.

The art reception for the show is scheduled to take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. Come meet the artist and find out what he may be soldering in his garage that will be his next piece of art!

Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange is located at the corner of Grand and First streets (GPS: 73 First St. in Newburgh) where free parking is available in the college garage.