Concert Band’s ‘Transformations’

The West Point Band’s Concert Band will present two performances of “Transformations” as part of its 2025 Music Under the Stars concert series. These inspiring and dazzling concerts will celebrate music’s ability to evolve, adapt, and transform. The concerts are free and open to the public.

From “Star Wars” to Strauss, this program reimagines familiar works in fresh ways and also features selections never before heard in this setting. West Point Band flutists Master Sgt. Torin Olsen and Staff Sgt. Katrina Owens will showcase their virtuosity with Bizet’s “Carmen Fantasy,” while vocalist Staff Sgt. Francisco Aisporna will delight with favorites like “I’ve Got the World on a String, “New York, New York,” and “God Bless America.” These concerts will leave you inspired by music’s ability to change, innovate, and transform.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

• Friday, Aug. 8 - Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY 10595, at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 9 - Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road, West Point, N.Y. 10996. In the event of inclement, the performance will be held in the Eisenhower Hall Theatre, 655 Pitcher Road, West Point, N.Y. 10996 at 7:30 p.m.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations, and updates, log onto www.westpointband.com.