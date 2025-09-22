Community Chorale prepares for benefit concert

The Monroe-Woodbury Community Chorale at the Annual Monroe-Woodbury Faculty & Friends Benefit Concert will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at 6 p.m. The event will raise funds for the booster and scholarship programs.

The Chorale is a community full of talent that invites others to join the singing. New singers interested in joining the group, which includes adults and community members, are invited to participate.

The chorale will be led by Brian Clark.

The first rehearsal will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The second rehearsal takes place on Thursday, Nov. 13 also from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Both rehearsals will be held in the Monroe-Woodbury High School Choral Room.

The concert will be held on Friday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The Call Time is 5 p.m. (warm-up/rehearsal). RSVP by Oct. 3, 2025.

To sign up, log onto https://shorturl.at/RZFI5 and provide name and contact information.