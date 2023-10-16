Comedy fundraiser to support American Legion

Get ready for a night of laughs at American Legion Post #488 in Monroe. Two comedians will be gracing the stage to help raise funds for the organization: Vinny Mark and Chris Monty. The show is slated to take place Saturday, November 4, at the American Legion hall at 532 Lakes Road, Monroe. Doors open at 7 p.m. but the show is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Post #488, by calling Charlie Fernandez at 845-728-3087, or by sending payments to Fernandez via Venmo at “charliefernandez2021.”