Comedy. Become part of Mission Improv-able’s interactive show

In need of some laughs or just like to relax and chuckle along the way?

An Evening of Comedy with NYC’s Mission: Improv-able on June 17 at Kaplan Hall’s OBTC Great Room at the SUNY Orange Newburgh campus, might be just the thing.

The show begins 8 p.m. and features eight actors who live comedy. Because actors and audience are on the same level with no stage, the direct interaction with audience flows easily and the connect is palpable. All NYC’s Mission Improv-able [NYC’s M.I.] shows feature original scenes, songs, poetry, and puppetry all based on audience suggestion and participation. The troupe demonstrates the genre of comedy fully. Being an improv group, NYC’s M.I. creates on the spot.

Participate by giving your ideas and suggestions, and thereby become part of the fun or just sit back and enjoy.

Members of the comedy cast are David H Cohen who is also the director; Alan Angevine, Alec Vanacore, Chris Tighe, Robb Krestner, Amalia Truglio, Livv Cohen, Joseph Fox...and possibly more.

NYC’s Mission Improv-able has been featured in and around the Tri-State area as well as some of the most popular comedy clubs in New York City including, The Comic Strip, Gotham, and Rose’s Turn. For many years, the troupe was featured at Albany’s First Night.

Tickets are available only at the box office door which opens at 7:15 p.m. the evening of the performance. General admission is $5. All students are free.

Free parking is available in the college garage at Kaplan Hall and entered at 73 First Street, Newburgh. Email cultural@sunyorange.edu with questions or and checkout www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs for more information.