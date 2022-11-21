x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Classical music, Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs coming from Warwick Valley Chorale

Warwick. The Warwick Valley Chorale will perform in Warwick, Goshen and Middletown, livestreamed from Warwick

Goshen /
| 21 Nov 2022 | 03:54
    Warwick Valley Chorale at St. Stephen Church
    Warwick Valley Chorale at St. Stephen Church

With a program of selections from Buxtehude, Handel, and Mozart; plus Christmas carols, Hanukkah songs, and seasonal favorites. Warwick Valley Chorale will offer three performances of its 82nd annual Holiday concerts. The concerts will be led by interim conductor Dennis English and accompanied by Gail Johnson.

The concerts will be presented at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 Rt. 17A, Goshen on Sunday afternoon, December 4, at 3 p.m.; Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North St., Middletown on Friday evening, December 9, at 7p.m.; and at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick, on Sunday afternoon, December 11, 2022 at 3p.m. St. Stephen Church will also livestream this concert.

Admission is free; donations will be gratefully accepted. For further information, visit www.WarwickValleyChorale.org and the Warwick Valley Chorale Facebook page.