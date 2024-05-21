Chamber music concert coming June 9

The Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation’s Chamber Music Series welcomes New York Philharmonic associate principal violist Rebecca Young, New York Philharmonic cellist Patrick Jee, violinist Stefan Jackiw and pianist Gilles Vonsattell to Warwick Conference Center’s Mulder Chapel at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

This ensemble will be performing Mozart G Minor Piano Quartet and Brahms C Minor Piano Quartet.

Concert tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $20 for students.

Premium tickets are $75 and include: reserved premium seating, post-concert gala reception, meet and greet with the artists, and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets can be purchased at hvpaf.org or by calling 844-464-8723.