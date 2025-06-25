Celebrating 250 years of Army heritage with music

This year’s annual West Point Band Independence Day Celebration will take on special significance as it honors 250 years of Army heritage.

Held at the iconic Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point beginning at 7 p.m., this musical performance will celebrate the roots of both our Army and our country, and the lives of the soldiers who helped shape and protect it. The evening will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display, offering a fitting tribute to this historic milestone. In the event of inclement weather, this performance will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 5.

This special celebration will feature stirring patriotic music, inspiring stories of service, and the premiere of “Hand in Hand,” a new song composed by Bill Sherman (“Hamilton,” “Sesame Street”) and Sam Hollander (“High Hopes,” “HandClap”). In attendance will be the new cadets of the Class of 2029, representing the future of Army leadership and the continuation of a proud tradition of service.

The live music, breathtaking performances, and a dazzling fireworks display will all be set against the historic backdrop where our Army fought for freedom. It’s a family-friendly event that honors our nation’s heroes and promises an unforgettable experience.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. For more information, log onto westpointband.com, or follow the West Point Band on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train and inspire the United States Corps of Cadets through world-class music and serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy at West Point to local, national and international communities.