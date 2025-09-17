Call for artists to create new mural

Safe Harbors of the Hudson, a dynamic arts and housing nonprofit located in Newburgh, is seeking an experienced artist or artist team to design and install a new, permanent mural on the exterior of the organization’s building facing Safe Harbors Green, its half-acre urban park at the intersection of Broadway and Liberty Street.

The new mural will take the place of a previous mural, “Transcendence” by Dasic Fernandez, which had overlooked Safe Harbors Green for over a decade. The mural sustained irreparable damage in early 2025 and has since been removed.

Safe Harbors seeks a new creative partner to create a compelling piece of public art that will act as a point of public interest, source of community pride, and symbol of hope that captures and celebrates the vitality and rich diversity of the community. The piece should also serve as a reflective, responsive, and relevant local landmark for community gathering and engagement.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 20, 2025. Interested artists can find a detailed Request for Qualifications, project timeline, and fees at https://shorturl.at/chVvb.