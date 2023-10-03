Bundle up for some fall musical acts

As Warwick ushers in the autumn season, the week brings an array of enchanting upcoming performances and musical festivals, painting a harmonious backdrop to celebrate the spirit of fall in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday, October 7

Start your weekend by enjoying another fall festival in West Milford, the annual Autumn Lights Festival, 1 Marshall Hill Road. This fall festival promises a day of family-friendly fun, delicious food, and captivating live music, including performances starting at 11 a.m. by Mike & Krissie, Wicked Garden (a Stone Temple Pilots Tribute band), Rob Cannillo, and the Mr. Love Joy Band.

Or enjoy your afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Warwick Valley Winery, 114 Little York Road, hearing the songs of Worm Farm, with a $10 per car entrance fee.

Southern rock enthusiasts should make their way to Applewood Winery, 82 4 Corners Road, at 1 p.m. to catch the electrifying performance of Black Cat Bone.

For another musical festival, head over to the Crystal Springs Music Festival, 1 Wild Turkey Way. Starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m., this festival boasts an exceptional lineup featuring The Nerds, Gypsy, 70s Rock Parade, Sean O’Flynn, Joe Var Veri, and more. Tickets are available to purchase online at the resort website.

Are you ready for a dose of high-energy rock ‘n’ roll straight from the ‘60s and ‘70s? Look no further than the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way. Some Guys & A Broad will be taking the stage at 4 p.m., promising a performance that will have you dancing and singing along. (Raindate: Oct. 8, from 3-5 p.m.)

For those who love the hits of the ‘80s, head to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 5 p.m. The Ladies of the ‘80s will be belting out their favorite female-fronted ‘80s hits, for a night of nostalgia and fun.

Keep the music alive by heading to Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St, in Florida. Tangent, a Hudson Valley favorite with over 30 years of experience, will be taking the stage from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Get ready for a dynamic performance that spans classic, alternative, funky, and soulful tunes.

Sunday, October 8

Kick off your Sunday with a musical extravaganza from 1 to 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road. This Rock Extravaganza Benefit Concert features a lineup of five bands, including Speed Demons, Grand Funk Revival, and Citizen’s Arrest. Tickets are $20, donated to benefit a great cause.

For country music enthusiasts, Warwick Valley Winery will host the Black Dirt Bandits. The local favorite will serenade you with their rendition of country favorites starting at 1 p.m.

At Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., also at 1 p.m., the Jeff Ciampa Trio will grace the stage, delighting you with contemporary jazz. The trio, led by Jeff Ciampa himself, brings a wealth of experience, having recorded and toured with renowned practitioners such as Harry Belafonte, Jon Lucien, Dave Matthews, and many others. Joining him is Chris Pasin, whose illustrious career includes touring with the Buddy Rich band and playing with legends like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Ella Fitzgerald.

At Applewood Winery, Jeremy Langdale will take the stage at 1 p.m., delivering a captivating performance.

If you’re in the mood for classic rock with a twist, don’t miss Wonderloaf at Tin Barn Brewing at 2 p.m. This band is known for never playing the same set list twice, ensuring a unique and exciting musical experience.

Monday, October 9

Spend Indigenous People’s Day at the Warwick Valley Winery, where the soothing sounds of Rob Schiff will grace the stage starting at 1 p.m.

Or, head over to Tin Barn Brewing to catch the popular country cover band, Country Comfort, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11

Visit the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, at 6:30 p.m., for another night of the Free Fall Concert Series featuring Jimmy & The Parrots. This Jimmy Buffett cover band will transport you to the laid-back vibes of Key West with their island-inspired melodies.

Thursday, October 12

At 7 p.m., Last Whisky Bar will host Shane Scarizzini & 8 Fingers Trio, for an evening of engaging tunes.

At 8 p.m., the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center will come alive with the iconic rock phenomenon, Quiet Riot. Known as the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at #1 on “Billboard” magazine, they became an overnight sensation with their 1983 smash album Metal Health.

Friday, October 13

Start your Friday evening with Changing Strings at Pennings Farm Market at 6 p.m. Their melodic tunes will set the perfect mood for the weekend.

At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing presents the Hurley Mountain Highway, offering a dose of rock ‘n’ roll.

For a performance by Black Cat Bone, head over to Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m.

At Cove Castle, the powerful vocals of Nancy Warner will mesmerize you as she takes the stage with Soulshine, featuring Steve Buckley, starting at 7 p.m.

To enjoy Strings Attached, visit the Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m.

For a spectacular end to the week, immerse yourself in the magic of Michael Jackson with “MJ The Illusion: Re-Living the King Of Pop” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. Starting at 8 p.m., this unique music concert will take you on a journey through the music, performances, and visuals of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, promising an unforgettable evening.