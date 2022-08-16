Big Band Sound and ice cream social come to Goshen again

For the 18th time, the Goshen Public Library will host the Big Band Sound’s 20-piece jazz orchestra on August 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, Trailside Treats Creamery will provide ice cream for all, courtesy of owner/operator Paul Corey. Admission to the concert is free, thanks to event sponsor Norton & Christensen Attorneys. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

The concert will be held on the patio and lawn of the new library at 366 Main St. in Goshen, the second time the event will be held at this site. Seating on the patio will be reserved for anyone who has difficulty walking. There will also be room on the patio for the band and for dancing.

The rain date for this concert is the next day, Sunday, August 21, at the same time and place. If postponement looks likely, check the Facebook page of the Goshen Public library.