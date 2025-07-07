Band to perform ’Eternal Melodies’

The West Point Band’s Concert Band will present three performances of “Eternal Melodies” as part of its 2025 Music Under the Stars concert series.

This inspiring, family-friendly program celebrates music’s unique ability to preserve memories, honor heroes, and bring generations together. These concerts are free and open to the public.

From the high-energy electronics of Mason Bates’ “Mothership” to the sweeping beauty of “Shenandoah,” “Eternal Melodies” is filled with music that leaves a lasting impression.

The concert opens with “Eternal Flame” by Brian Balmages, a powerful tribute to the only eternal flame memorial dedicated to Medal of Honor recipients. Trumpeters Staff Sgts. Bill Owens and Carl Stanley dazzle in the virtuosic “Napoli,” and vocalist Staff Sgt. Francisco Aisporna adds heart and soul to beloved favorites like “Cry Me a River” and “America the Beautiful.” Don’t miss this fun and meaningful evening of stirring solos, stunning soundscapes, and timeless tunes that are perfect for the whole family.

The performance schedule is as follows:

* Wednesday, July 16, 7:00 p.m. (inclement date: July 17) at the Vanderbilt Mansion Historic Site, 119 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park, N.Y.

* Friday, July 18, 7:00 p.m. at Wallington High School, 234 Main Ave., Wallington, N.J.

* Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road, West Point, N.Y.