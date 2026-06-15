Alex Prizgintas to perform at the Woodbury Public Library

Cellist Alex Prizgintas will perform a selection of pieces demonstrating America’s history of patriotism, praise and protest at the Woodbury Public Library on June 28 at 1 p.m.

Prizgintas, who holds a degree in regional history from Marist University, serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society and town historian of Woodbury, will combine his musical training and historical knowledge to provide an evening of music and education.

“I tend to have two audiences: those who know me as a cellist and those who know me through my lectures on topics of regional history. My bifurcated interests certainly keep me busy developing new stories to share about our Hudson River Valley as well as expanding my concert programs that strive to keep audiences engaged, enlightened, and hopefully entertained.”



To learn more and see other video samples of his music and lectures, visit alexprizgintas.com.