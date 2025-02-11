AFTSPA to hold benefit for LA firefighters

The Academy of Film Television Stage and Performing Arts, Inc. (AFTSPA), in collaboration with the North King Centre of Middletown, will be holding a tribute to aid those ravaged by the recent fires in Los Angeles, California.

Admission is free, but donations are requested. The event will feature a performance by David Patrick Wilson and his side-kick, friend and musical director Martin “Martini” Schwartz. They will be playing some Sinatra favorites. There will be a cash bar (bar requires proof of age), coffee, and pastries available for sale.

To make a free reservation (recommended) or to donate, visit willygilly.com or AFTSPA.org.

For more information about AFTSPA’s acting classes, visit aftspa.org, email info@aftspa.org, or call 845-820-8700.