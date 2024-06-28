‘A Comedy of Tenors’ coming to The Playhouse at Museum Village

Creative Theatre-Muddy Water Players continues its 2024 season with three weekends of Ken Ludwig’s play, “A Comedy of Tenors.” Performances are scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m.; Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.

The performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village (1010 Route 17M, Monroe). Admission is $26 and includes the venue’s signature dessert at intermission: apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are suggested. Tickets may be obtained from AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.

The performance is directed by Donna Polichetti and is described thusly: “One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, multiple girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It’s 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century — as long as the producer can keep the amorous Italian superstar and his hot-blooded wife from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for a wild ride, full of mistaken identities, blissful romance and madcap delight.”

Creative Theatre-Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the Mid-Hudson Valley since 1978.