The Monroe Historical Society will present the 2025 East Orange Collectors Show, featuring antique toys, old coins, antique iron hardware, model trains, various bottles, glass insulators, license plates, farming items, slot cars, and more.

This event will take place Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monroe Town Hall (1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe). Admission is free.