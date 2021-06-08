Dog Walk-a-thon to benefit Eagle Scout project

Monroe’s first ever “Dog Walk-a-thon” is Sunday, June 12, at the Millponds in Monroe and part of the Eagle Scout project of Noah Sequeiros of Boy Scout Troop 440.

His project is the construction of a new dog park next to the town’s senior citizen center that will provide a water spigot, lighting, public seating, waste bins, ground covering and complementary bags for the disposal of the dog waste.

The dog park will contain several attractions for the amusement of the dogs and their owners that are divided into two sectors: one for small dogs and one for large dogs. This park will also be displayed with the proper signage both at the park and on Mine Road to direct drivers.

Sequeiros, who has a dog named George, said upon completion, Monroe dog owners will have a great spot to spend time with their dogs within their own town.

He added: “The dog park will surely bring together groups of dog lovers and raise morale and spirits while increasing activity in the senior center area. By bringing people closer to the senior center, the dog park will promote interactions between dog lovers and senior citizens which would increase the possibility of younger people volunteering at the senior center once it reopens after the pandemic ends.”

The walk-a-thon will help raise fund for the park’s construction. Registration per dog is $10. Sequeiros’ plan is to begin construction this summer.