Eagle Scout candidate Cody Shapiro, a member of Troop 440, decided to focus his Eagle Scout project efforts on building 10 picnic tables, four of which are handicap accessible for Mombasha Park.

Cody was inspired to create seating for this town-owned property to allow for an area for residents to gather while enjoying use of the park.

“Thank you, Cody,” Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone said, “for your efforts in creating a space which will be enjoyed for years to come.”