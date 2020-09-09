Boy Scout Troop 440 receives September’s Citizens of the Month award

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has recognized Boy Scout Troop 440 of Monroe as his Citizen of the Month Award recipient for the month of September.

Troop 440 was honored for the completion of several community service projects that have benefited the Town of Monroe and surrounding communities. Troop 440 will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

“This recognition is not only a testament to Troop 440’s hard work, but also to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts throughout Orange County who take great pride in contributing in positive ways to the community,” Neuhaus said. “Scouting prepares young men and women to be good citizens and leaders, promoting values such as service to others, loyalty, honesty and patriotism.

“Troop 440 is an important part of the community,” Neuhaus added, “and participating has allowed its members to help the community while learning skills that will help them through life.”

Many of these initiatives are Eagle Scout Community Services Projects, which are necessary for a to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 440 has also placed flags on the graves of veterans in Memorial Day, participated in the County Wreaths Across America ceremony and supports American Legion Post 488 in Monroe, Troop 440’s chartering organization.

“Our community is grateful for Troop 440’s dedication to completing Eagle Scout projects, which will have a lasting impact on our community,” Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone said. “Every Scout has exhibited hard work, perseverance and a willingness to go above and beyond for our residents. Choosing the route to become an Eagle Scout is an admirable and selfless choice, and we are grateful that County Executive Neuhaus has recognized Troop 440 and its contributions.”