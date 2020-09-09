x
Boy Scout Troop 440 receives September’s Citizens of the Month award

Monroe. Scouts recognized for the completion of service projects that have benefited the community in the greater Monroe area.

Highland Mills /
09 Sep 2020 | 03:06
    Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus presented the Boy Scout Troop 440 with September’s Citizens of the Month award at Monroe Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Provided photo.
Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has recognized Boy Scout Troop 440 of Monroe as his Citizen of the Month Award recipient for the month of September.

Troop 440 was honored for the completion of several community service projects that have benefited the Town of Monroe and surrounding communities. Troop 440 will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

“This recognition is not only a testament to Troop 440’s hard work, but also to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts throughout Orange County who take great pride in contributing in positive ways to the community,” Neuhaus said. “Scouting prepares young men and women to be good citizens and leaders, promoting values such as service to others, loyalty, honesty and patriotism.

“Troop 440 is an important part of the community,” Neuhaus added, “and participating has allowed its members to help the community while learning skills that will help them through life.”

Many of these initiatives are Eagle Scout Community Services Projects, which are necessary for a to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 440 has also placed flags on the graves of veterans in Memorial Day, participated in the County Wreaths Across America ceremony and supports American Legion Post 488 in Monroe, Troop 440’s chartering organization.

“Our community is grateful for Troop 440’s dedication to completing Eagle Scout projects, which will have a lasting impact on our community,” Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone said. “Every Scout has exhibited hard work, perseverance and a willingness to go above and beyond for our residents. Choosing the route to become an Eagle Scout is an admirable and selfless choice, and we are grateful that County Executive Neuhaus has recognized Troop 440 and its contributions.”

Troop 440’s community service projects
Troop 440’s most recent projects include:
Improvements to the hiking path by the ponds in Monroe;
The construction of 10 new picnic tables for the Town of Monroe at Mombasha Park;
The Scouts have also built 10 standard and handicapped accessible picnic tables for O&R Park in Monroe;
The installation of three flag poles with a stone wall and new plantings at Monroe Town Hall;
A new retaining wall around the existing flagpoles and landscapes improvements at the Town of Monroe Ambulance Corp building;
Completed a new fenced in playground for preschoolers at Sacred Heart School;
Refurbished signage and new stone wall with plantings for St. Anastasia Church;
Built a sensory garden for the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School; and
Built a Peace Pole reflection area with new bench seating and stone walkway at the Pine Tree Elementary School.
Future projects
Troop 440 has a number of future projects planned, including:
A new patio at the Town of Monroe Ambulance Corps;
A new stone wall with plantings around the new digital sign, improved lighting and landscaping at Monroe Town Hall;
The building of a dock at the Hudson Highlands Museum in Cornwall-on-the-Hudson;
The renovation and addition of a new patio and walkway at St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills; and
The construction of a new dog park at the site of the former Monroe Dog Shelter for the Town of Monroe.
Boy Scout Troop 440
The members of Boy Scout Troop 440 in Monroe are:
Scouts:
Matthew Cerillo
AJ Roberts
Aidan Corrado
Rahul Raja
Shravan Ranganathan
Michael Shapiro
Cody Shapiro
Michael Portanova
Joseph Portanova
Jack Thau
Michael Kearney
Noah Sequeiros
Sebastian Sequeiros
David Pomerantz
Tommy Felmley
Andrew Adorno
Gavin O’Sullivan
Liam Manzi
Ben Ibanez
Marcus Ibanez
Chris Ladka
Krystian Komlani
Matthew Raymond
Nicholas Alappat
Joseph Torrellas
Dylan McCann
Nicholas Doran
Tyler Wood
Patrick Martinez
Matthew Capps
Siddhi Ranganathan
Daniel Ruggiero
Garth Walcott
Steven Thau - Troop Committee Chairman
Gian Portanova - Scoutmaster
Jeff Manson - Asst. Scoutmaster
Craig Shapiro - Treasurer
Ryan Kearney - Advancement Coordinator
Mike Endrizzi - Committee Member
Richard Toledo - Committee Member