$!Best 9 Services to Buy Instagram Comments: A 2024 Buyer’s Guide

All Instagram engagements — likes, views, and follows among them — help you build a more effective social media presence. (They all show social proof and signal the Instagram algorithm to boost your quality content!)
Instagram comments are unique, however. They’re the only type of Instagram interaction that can directly spark new conversations, convince potential customers to buy your product, and transform your Instagram page into a bustling community.
Is your Instagram profile not getting the comment love it deserves? The uninitiated don’t know it, but there’s an easy solution — buy real Instagram comments to increase your organic engagement rates!
We’ll show you why and how to use Instagram comments services, but most importantly, we’ll give you a guided tour of the best sites to buy IG comments!
How We Chose the Best Sites to Buy IG Comments
Instagram marketing services play an unseen but consistent role in the success Instagram influencers, large brands, and small businesses enjoy on the social media platform. The top Instagram growth sites deliver billions of engagements every year, but most stick to new followers, Instagram views, and Instagram likes.
Relevant comments give any marketer an edge. Well-written comments from real Instagram users have the potential to show your target audience:
• That you have a super active Instagram account — and they should keep an eye on you!
• How great your services, products, or quality content is.
• That you’re a trustworthy brand that provides stellar customer services and actively engages with fans or customers.
High-quality comments don’t just help you engage with your Instagram followers, though. They also tip off the Instagram algorithm, showing that real users love your Instagram page so much they take the time to share their thoughts. That’s gold — and it may get you on the Explore page.
As Instagram comments services have emerged relatively recently, especially compared to other social media marketing options, not every site that sells real IG comments gets it right.
This review brings you the best sites to buy IG comments, so we looked for Insta comments services with these qualities:
• All bought likes are posted by real accounts — not bots.
• Unique and relevant comments that directly address your brand and Instagram comments.
• Affordable prices — because organic growth shouldn’t break the bank.
• Secure payment systems, including being able to select multiple convenient payment methods.
Only a minority of Instagram growth sites meet our high standards, delivering high-quality comments that read like your best friend or most loyal fan could have penned them.
Of course, you’ll find the very best sites to buy Instagram comments at the top.
1. Buzzoid
Many ambitious small business owners and aspiring influencers now see Instagram as a marketing platform — but it’s key to remember the “social” in social media. Buzzoid delivers top-quality Instagram interactions on the premise that potential customers are much more likely to participate if they see you have an active fan base.
Buzzoid’s revolutionary Instagram comments service relies on a powerful combination — the partnership of real Instagram users and artificial intelligence. Buzzoid’s AI comments service ensures you’ll receive relevant Instagram comments every time and those comments spark organic engagements.
Buzzoid’s standout features:
• Game-changing AI comments that don’t just meet but exceed your expectations.
• Two types of comments: high-quality comments posted by real people and premium comments from verified and active users.
• Small IG comments packages that allow you to start with just 10 thoughtful interactions to boost your engagement rate, and larger Insta comments packages to help you build brand awareness faster. You can even split your bought comments on different posts.
• The ability to grow your Instagram presence with smart comments at affordable prices.
Buzzoid’s 24/7 customer support team makes growing your Instagram account with this service a delight — they’re friendly and can get you set up with custom Instagram comments in just a few steps. Customers can also rely on different payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards, and PayPal.
Do you want high-quality comments to make an instant impression on your future Instagram followers? Start with Buzzoid!
2. Twicsy
Twicsy is one of the early adopters of innovative AI technology to deliver real Insta comments that hit the nail on the head every time. This site should be on your “must-try” list if you are curious to discover how purchasing comments can increase your Instagram engagement.
When your target audience notices people actively engaging with your quality content, they’ll follow suit. You’ll have more organic comments and tons of new followers, views, and Instagram likes sooner than you can imagine!
Twicsy’s standout features:
• When you buy IG comments from Twicsy, they’re always unique, intelligent, and relevant to your Instagram profile.
• All IG comments are posted by real people — but generated by Twicsy’s proprietary AI system to ensure superb quality every time.
• Customers can pick from two types of comments. The quality of the comments itself is consistently high, but premium comments are posted by active users with a lot of Instagram followers.
While Twicsy’s custom IG comments are significantly more expensive than their other engagements (you can also buy followers, views, and likes from this site), they can also have a uniquely positive impact on your metrics.
If you’re still imagining random Instagram comments with strings of emojis, think again — these Insta comments are the real deal, and are worth the investment.
3. Rushmax
Rushmax is a reputable Instagram growth provider that consistently adds new options to serve Instagram influencers and brands ready for the next step in their social media marketing strategy. High-quality comments are Rushmax’s latest addition. Like the previous two services on our list, Buzzoid and Twicsy, Rushmax doesn’t disappoint.
Rushmax’s standout features:
• Rushmax offers guaranteed fast delivery times on its high-quality comments services, and can offer nearly instant delivery if you choose the upgraded premium comments, which make you a VIP customer.
• You can expect smart comments that connect with your target audience every single time.
• If you’d like to set up a recurring comments service, you can do that through Rushmax’s awesome customer support team.
4. InstaPort
InstaPort is the final service on our list that can deliver high-quality comments driven by AI and real Instagram users and does so at reasonably affordable prices. This site sells a variety of comments packages, promises fast delivery (and a money-back guarantee if they fail), and can include custom comments.
InstaPort’s standout features:
• Purchasing comments is quick and easy with InstaPort.
• You won’t get random comments that don’t make much sense, and you can count on intelligent comments from Instagram users based in the USA.
• Video views are included with all your bought comments.
Attracting new followers becomes a piece of cake with all those real Instagram engagements, so while you’ll invest more compared to only buying views or IG likes, you’ll also be able to enjoy the results.
5. IG Spike
We warned you that only a few Instagram comments providers have caught on to the AI trend, and that it is quite hard to find places to buy custom Instagram comments. IG Spike was one of the best sites to buy Instagram comments before the AI revolution got started, but it’s since become a little less attractive.
IG Spike’s standout features:
• All Insta comments you buy are posted and written by real people.
• You can choose two types of comments: regular Instagram comments and premium comments. Regular comments are generic, and often include mainly emojis, but premium comments are relevant to your Instagram content and may include trending hashtags.
• IG Spike charges extremely affordable prices compared to the new services that have emerged. Bitcoin is one of your payment options at checkout.
6. InstaBuzz
InstaBuzz is another big Instagram marketing site with a history of selling high-quality real followers, likes, and Instagram views. We have to be honest, though. InstaBuzz has only launched its IG comments service recently, and the process isn’t without hiccups.
InstaBuzz’s standout features:
• This social media marketing site sells real comments from active users — but not all are relevant. (“Great vid,” “Nice,” and emojis are among the comments you’ll probably end up getting.)
• InstaBuzz is a reasonable option to buy cheap Instagram comments.
• InstaBuzz’s customer support is impressive, but we wish they would invest in AI technology to deliver a higher quality service.
7. SocialLux
SocialLux is trying to do way too much. This site provides engagements for different social media accounts, and it’s recently jumped on the bandwagon of providing an Instagram comments service. We’re not sure whether SocialLux engages AI, because they don’t say, but customers gain both totally random comments and very helpful ones.
SocialLux’s standout features:
• All bought comments are posted by real people with active Instagram accounts.
• You can buy between 10 and 100 real comments, and instant delivery is guaranteed.
• Prices are very reasonable.
The quality isn’t such that you’ll get on the Explore page, so we don’t rate SocialLux as one of the top sites to buy Instagram comments — but it’s OK if you need social proof.
8. Boostable
Boostable used to be one of the best places to buy real Instagram comments. Delivered by real Instagram users in its network, all Insta comments are at least two sentences long and include relevant hashtags if you ask for them.
However, with the emergence of AI, Boostable has quickly become slower to deliver compared to the top competitors.
Boostable’s standout features:
• Your bought comments are written by real people. If you upgrade to premium comments, those are active users with verified Instagram accounts.
• Boostable looks at your Instagram username to understand your brand identity and delivers high-quality comments.
• This site is expensive compared to services that use AI.
9. InstaFollow
InstaFollow is a great example of an old-school Instagram comments service providing instant delivery for bulk comments. It does that by posting generic comments that won’t do much for your Instagram engagement rate, but on the plus side, you won’t have to pay a lot and no password is required.
Reaching your target audience won’t be any easier with these spammy comments, and we’re afraid that we wouldn’t use this service now that the next generation of Instagram comments services made InstaFollow redundant.
What’s the Best Site to Buy Instagram Comments Today?
We’d actually like to showcase two great Instagram comments services. Buzzoid and Twicsy show how artificial intelligence can help you conquer the Instagram algorithm and build brand awareness in record time.
The IG comments these two sites provide are genuinely helpful every time, and despite the cutting-edge technology, Buzzoid and Twicsy offer affordable prices.
FAQ
Why should I purchase comments for my Instagram content?
Most active Instagram users know that the Instagram algorithm looks at engagement rates to decide who gets on the Explore page. This explains why buying real followers, likes, and views is a widespread practice.
However, getting a large number of comments (also called user-generated content) shows that real people found your Instagram posts compelling enough to comment on. That’s great news if you want to go viral or connect with your potential customers.
How do I know if a service provides high-quality IG comments?
You’ll know it when you see it. Scrap that — you’ve already seen it. Random emojis or one-word comments won’t get you far, but real comments that speak to your Instagram posts stand out as real.
Why are AI-driven Insta comments the future?
This is one of the most frequently asked questions, and we understand why. AI can analyze your Instagram page, individual posts, and even photos to ensure you get relevant and clever comments every time. Real users who aren’t familiar with your Instagram profile often resort to generic comments that don’t have much of an impact.
Spammy IG comments can annoy your organic followers and even alert the Instagram algorithm to the possibility that you are using bots, which is against Instagram’s terms.