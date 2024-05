Meet Liana & Samara

Korats

Woodbury, NY

8 months old, about 6 lbs., gray and white females

ABOUT

Characteristics: Playful and friendly.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Everyone

Adopt Liana & Samara at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161, ext. 8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.