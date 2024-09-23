Pets of the Week: Meet Filipa, Esperanza, and Elena

Meet Filipa, Esperanza, and Elena
Korat/ Turkish Van mix
Woodbury, NY
3 months old, all female
ABOUT
Characteristics: The girls are kind of shy, but are coming along well. They are true kittens and love to play together. Come and meet them in person, they are beautiful! Filipa has two black spots on her head. Esperanza has the half mask, black/white face. And Elena has three black spots on her head.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt these kittens at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only