Pets of the Week: Meet Filipa, Esperanza, and Elena

Meet Filipa, Esperanza, and Elena

Korat/ Turkish Van mix

Woodbury, NY

3 months old, all female

ABOUT

Characteristics: The girls are kind of shy, but are coming along well. They are true kittens and love to play together. Come and meet them in person, they are beautiful! Filipa has two black spots on her head. Esperanza has the half mask, black/white face. And Elena has three black spots on her head.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt these kittens at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only