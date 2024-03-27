Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

Meet Toasty
Shepherd mix
Woodbury, NY
2 years old, medium (about 55 lbs.), female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Toasty loves to play and interact with people. She is a very loving and sweet dog that will make any home a brighter place!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
(No restrictions listed)
Adopt Toasty at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.