Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

| 27 Mar 2024 | 04:12
    Toasty. ( Photo courtesy the Woodbury Animal Shelter)

Shepherd mix

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, medium (about 55 lbs.), female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Toasty loves to play and interact with people. She is a very loving and sweet dog that will make any home a brighter place!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

(No restrictions listed)

Adopt Toasty at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.