Pet of the Week: Meet Randall

Meet Randall

Tortoise Shell

Woodbury, NY

5+ years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Meet Randall, our working cat! He spent five years outside before being picked up and would be great in a farm setting or similar where he can hunt and be the king of the castle like he is here in the shelter!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered, vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Adults

Adopt Randall at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.