Pet of the Week: Meet Randall

Meet Randall
Tortoise Shell
Woodbury, NY
5+ years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Meet Randall, our working cat! He spent five years outside before being picked up and would be great in a farm setting or similar where he can hunt and be the king of the castle like he is here in the shelter!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Neutered, vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Adults
Adopt Randall at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.