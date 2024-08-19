Pet of the Week: Meet Loki

Meet Loki
Tabby
Woodbury, NY
7 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Loki is the sweetest love bug ever. And he is still available! All he would like is to be your companion. He loves to talk and would love to just cuddle. Good with other cats. Call Woodbury Animal Shelter Or just stop by.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Neutered and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Other cats
Adopt Loki at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only