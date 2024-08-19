Pet of the Week: Meet Loki

Meet Loki

Tabby

Woodbury, NY

7 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Loki is the sweetest love bug ever. And he is still available! All he would like is to be your companion. He loves to talk and would love to just cuddle. Good with other cats. Call Woodbury Animal Shelter Or just stop by.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Other cats

Adopt Loki at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only