Pet of the Week: Meet Larry

Meet Larry

Domestic shorthair

Woodbury, NY

Young male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Larry is an extremely loving and curious cat who wants nothing but food and attention and he isn’t afraid to be vocal about those wants! Larry is super relaxed and friendly with everybody and does not let his FIV hold him back!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered, vaccinated, FIV positive

Good in a home with:

Anyone!

Adopt Larry at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only