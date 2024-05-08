Pet of the Week: Meet Grayson

Meet Grayson
Korat
Woodbury, NY
8-9 months, male, gray/blue
ABOUT
Characteristics: Extremely playful and loving. When Grayson first came in, he was super antisocial and very standoffish, but since coming in he has really warmed up and has let his energy show, despite his stern face. Grayson goes crazy for the lick treats, and he is super playful and loves being around people.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Adults and older children
Adopt Grayson at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.