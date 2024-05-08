Pet of the Week: Meet Grayson

Meet Grayson

Korat

Woodbury, NY

8-9 months, male, gray/blue

ABOUT

Characteristics: Extremely playful and loving. When Grayson first came in, he was super antisocial and very standoffish, but since coming in he has really warmed up and has let his energy show, despite his stern face. Grayson goes crazy for the lick treats, and he is super playful and loves being around people.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Adults and older children

Adopt Grayson at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.