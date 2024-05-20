Pet of the Week: Meet Draco

Meet Draco
Turkish Van-like
Woodbury, NY
About 1 year, male, 12 lbs.
ABOUT
Characteristics: Draco is a larger-than-life stud muffin Turkish Van-like breed. He is tall for his age, over a year old. He is bright eyed, playful, and loves other cats. He will be getting neutered shortly and will be up to date with all vaccinations by the time he is ready for a loving affectionate human.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Pending
Health: Pending
Good in a home with:
Other cats
Adopt Draco at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.