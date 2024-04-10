Pet of the Week: Meet Dax

Meet Dax
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
About 10 months, female, mostly white with some tabby markings
ABOUT
Characteristics: Dax is still available, can you believe it? She is a very sweet young female. She loves other cats, and feels safe in her favorite cat home. She is looking for her forever home. Come meet her you will fall in love.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Other cats or kittens
Adopt Dax at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161, ext. 8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.