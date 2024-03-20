Pet of the Week: Meet Dax

Meet Dax

Domestic shorthair

Woodbury, NY

About 10 months, female, mostly white with some tabby markings

ABOUT

Characteristics: Dax is very shy, but playful. She likes to play with cats, particularly kittens. She has a short coat but is very soft. She loves to lick and nibble; sometimes she will grab your hand and pull it to her.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Other cats or kittens

Adopt Dax at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.