Pet of the Week: Meet Dax

Meet Dax
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
About 10 months, female, mostly white with some tabby markings
ABOUT
Characteristics: Dax is very shy, but playful. She likes to play with cats, particularly kittens. She has a short coat but is very soft. She loves to lick and nibble; sometimes she will grab your hand and pull it to her.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Other cats or kittens
Adopt Dax at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.