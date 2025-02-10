Pet of the Week: Meet Bibbs!

Meet Bibbs

Silver tabby mix

Woodbury, NY

1 year old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Bibbs came from a hoarding condition; she is the last of the 20 cats we took in. Bibbs is very sweet and affectionate. She will do great in any home. Come meet and fall in love with Ms. Bibbs.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Fixed and vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Bibbs at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only