Pet of the Week: Meet Bibbs!

Meet Bibbs
Silver tabby mix
Woodbury, NY
1 year old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Bibbs came from a hoarding condition; she is the last of the 20 cats we took in. Bibbs is very sweet and affectionate. She will do great in any home. Come meet and fall in love with Ms. Bibbs.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Fixed and vaccinated.
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Bibbs at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only