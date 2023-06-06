John Kelemen has a deep and ongoing commitment to Woodbury

To the Editor:

This letter is a testament to my knowledge and appreciation of good character -- the good character of John Kelemen.

In the 25 years that I have been a Woodbury resident, I have known John as a patron of his Woodbury business, as a neighbor, and as a friend. As a patron of his business, I trusted John’s professionalism, his straightforward and honest approach. In his automobile mechanic business he did not “steer” me wrong.

When John and I talked about Woodbury issues that I was privy to in the social services position I held, John jumped at the opportunities to not only personally and generously help but to additionally and importantly link me to Woodbury resources available that supported the assistance needed. When presented with a Woodbury concern, John does his research; he listens, he learns, he asks questions, and he acts.

John Kelemen’s deep and ongoing commitment to the quality of life in Woodbury has been and continues to be evident. John is knowledgeable of and respects the diversity of our community, a community he grew up in, lives in and continues to contribute to in meaningful ways.

John is a leader who I can trust has Woodbury’s best interests in mind.

Marjorie Faber

Central Valley