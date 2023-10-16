James Freiband for Woodbury Village Trustee

I am asking voters to elect Jim Freiband for Woodbury Village Trustee this November 7.

Why? Jim has the energy and experience, perspective and realistic solutions for tackling the issues that face Woodbury residents. His qualifications are many. James Freiband is a retired navy commander and Vietnam veteran. He has been a municipal planner and engineer with expertise in capital investments, budgeting, and energy contracts, as well as a former engineer and planner for West Point Military Academy.

Jim is a 50-year Woodbury resident, married, with two adult children and five grandchildren. A past member of the Woodbury Planning Board, a former sports coach, snow board instructor and marathon runner. How can you not vote for this experience and dedication? So, please cast your ballot for James Freiband and Vote Row “A” all the way!

Steve Brander

Central Valley