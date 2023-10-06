SUNY ORANGE announces ‘no cost’ virtual healthcare access to students

SUNY Orange will now be offering around the clock virtual healthcare services to students through a service called TimelyCare, providing access to both physical and mental healthcare providers at no cost.

The moves helps SUNY Orange provide the services that today’s students have come to expect from their college institution. The school noted that a recent survey of over 3,000 students published in Inside Higher Ed found that the majority want colleges to provide and promote mental health resources.

Regarding the importance of such services to students, Marissa Dilsio, a TimelyCare representative for SUNY Orange, said, “I wish students knew how impactful talking to someone can be. It can be scary and intimidating for students — especially if they have not sought counseling before. But they have a whole network of support at SUNY Orange and, through TimelyCare, people ready and willing to listen and support them through their journey.”

How it works

Students can access and register for TimelyCare services with their college email. A menu of critical care options gives them the ability to immediately connect with on-demand mental health and emotional support via TalkNow. Students can also select to have scheduled appointments with a specific provider.

About the providers

The licensed healthcare professionals are reportedly trained to understand various backgrounds and identities. Bilingual and multilingual providers are available in the following areas: psychiatry, clinical social workers, marriage and family therapy, clinical psychology, physicians, nurse practitioners, family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, and OB/GYN.

Benefits of the service

“Students enjoy the convenience and flexibility of TimelyCare. It allows them to get mental help or other healthcare on their schedule. Many of our students work, so they often have complicated schedules. Being able to access help anytime, any day, with no co-pay, is exactly what they need,” said Erin Rion, director of the Wellness Center at SUNY Orange.

“This has been a game changer,” said campus nurse Marianne Sciucco. “It provides a resource to students that can quickly respond to anything that bubbles up.”

Students can register and use TimelyCare services at any time. They do not have to meet any criteria or qualify for care.

For more information, contact the Wellness Center at 845-341-4870 or by email at wellnesscenter@sunyorange.edu.