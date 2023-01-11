x
Tigers overtake Crusaders by two points

Monroe. The game was close until the end. The loss leaves the Crusaders with three wins and three losses.

Monroe /
| 11 Jan 2023 | 03:26
    The Crusaders line up before their 2023 home opener.
    The Crusaders line up before their 2023 home opener. ( Photos by William Dimmit)
    Layla Green, #24, got the Crusader offense going.
    Layla Green, #24, got the Crusader offense going.
    Madison Fileen, #3, brings the ball up short in the second half.
    Madison Fileen, #3, brings the ball up short in the second half.
    Arianna Exarchakis, #15, with a strong play under the boards, kept the Crusaders in the game.
    Arianna Exarchakis, #15, with a strong play under the boards, kept the Crusaders in the game.

The Crusaders hosted the Tigers from Kingston in a key league matchup on Jan.5 . The Crusaders entered the game with a 3-2 record after losing their last game to Warwick 45-27. The hungry Tigers came into the game looking to break their 6-game winless streak vs the Crusaders.

In the first quarter of the game, the Crusaders got to a 13-10 lead, with Layla Green scoring 5 to get the offense started. The Crusaders increased their lead to 6 at the half with Madison Fileen scoring 5 of her 10 for the game in the quarter. The Tigers came out in the second half a more determined team and cut into the Crusaders lead, and the score was 26-23 at the end of the 3rd.

The Crusaders and Tigers battled through the 4th quarter as the game went down to the wire. Arianna Exarchakis led a valiant effort to keep the lead in the 4th quarter, scoring 7 of her 15 points in the game. But the Tigers finally broke their losing streak and earned their 40-38 victory.

The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 3-3 on the season. Their next game will be on Saturday when they host the Wallkill Panthers.