Monroe-Woodbury girls’ soccer celebrates season’s end

On Monday, November 20, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity and junior varsity girls’ soccer teams held their annual end of the season diner at the Captains Table. The Crusaders, led by Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos and Assistant Coach Elsie Fugowski had another spectacular season, ranking #2 in the state and finishing with a 14-3-2 record.

The teams and their families enjoyed a diner and slideshow. Coach Mpasiakos talked about the team’s season, gave recognition to the varsity players, and gave out awards. Crusader seniors Natalie Harwood and Reese Dolan were co-MVP award winners for the team this year. The Crusaders will lose a very strong senior class but will field another strong team next season with a lot of experienced veterans returning next season.