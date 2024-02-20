Monroe-Woodbury cheer squad wins at regional competition

On Saturday, February 17, the Crusaders hosted the Section 9 Cheerleading Championships, which featured 19 teams competing in five different classes. The winners in each of the five different classifications advance to the New York State Cheerleading Championships. This year’s State Cheerleading Championships will be held on Saturday, March 2, in Binghamton at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Crusaders Cheer team competed with Pine Bush and Newburgh for the Class A title. The Crusaders took the mats after the Bushmen and Goldbacks and realized that they would need a near perfect performance to wrestle the Class A title from their two opponents.

With their season on the line, the girls hit the mats in front of the packed Monroe gymnasium and turned in one of their best performances of the year, taking the Class A title.

Head coach Barbara Alidad will lead her Crusader Cheer team up to Binghamton as they attempt to bring a state Class A cheer title back to Monroe-Woodbury High School.