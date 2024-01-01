Monroe Knights of Columbus to sponsor youth free throw competition

Monroe Knights of Columbus has announced a youth basketball free throw contest for all kids ages nine to 14. The local competition will be held on Saturday, January 13, at the Sacred Heart School Gymnasium (26 Still Rd, Monroe). Walk-in registration will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The competition starts at 11:30 a.m. Participants should provide proof of age and written parental consent on the entry form. All participants must be present while their age category is shooting. There is no entry fee.

Winners will receive a patch and engraved plaque, and progress to the district competition with a chance to progress to the regional and state competition. All contestants at the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. For additional information, contact Jim Banville at 845-502-1890.