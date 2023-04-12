M-W stopped at home by Goshen

The Crusaders hosted the Gladiators of Goshen in a Flag Football game on April 10. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-0 record after they beat Newburgh 20-7 in first game of the season last week.

The Crusaders jumped out to a early lead when QB Kayla Patino connected with Chloe Ahorrio for a TD. After Patino scored on the P.A.T., the Crusaders went up 7-0.

On the Gladiators’ next possession, an interception by M-W defender Kristina Gilot put the team back in scoring position. With 7:02 left in the half, Patino found Emily Turbides in a crowd where she caught the ball and broke free for a Crusader TD. Once Patino ran in the extra point, the Crusaders had a 14-0 lead.

Again, the next Gladiator possession was stopped by Gilot’s second interception of the game. But the Gladiators held this time and scored on a long TD pass with 1:14 left in the half making the score 14-6. The Gladiators made the score even closer when they returned an interception for a TD with :19 left in the half making the score 14-12 as the teams went into the half.

With 14:36 left in the game, the Gladiators took the lead on another pass and when they came up short on their extra point for the third time they had the lead 18-14. The Crusaders fought back and with 5:26 left in the game Patino hooked up with Ahorrio for their second TD of the game but missed on the Pat as they retook the lead 20-18.

Once again, Goshen struck back with time running out, and a TD pass with 1:45 left in the game put them up for good as they walked away with a 24-20 victory.

The Crusaders loss brings their record to 1-1 on the season. The will next travel to Highland to take on the Highland Huskies.