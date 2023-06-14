M-W defeated in state quarter-finals

On June 3, the Crusaders hosted the North Rockland Raiders in a New York State Softball quarter-final game.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 20-4 record on the season after beating Corning-Painted Post 13-2 in a state sub regional playoff game. The Raiders entered the game with a 19-2 record after beating White Plains 3-2 for the Section 1 Championship.

The Raiders got on the board first when Allison Murphy hit a triple to left driving in two runs to put the Raiders up 2-0 in the top of the fourth. The Raiders increased their lead to three in the top of the fifth when Murphy’s sister, Tara, hit a long home run over the left field wall. Their lead was pushed to four when a single by Olivia Leon drove in another run in the sixth.

The Crusaders rallied for a run in the bottom of the inning when Arianna Exarchakis doubled and scored on a single by Madalana Bendix to bring the score to 4-1.

On the mound for the Crusaders, Exarchakis went four innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three. She was followed by Valerie Pederson, who went three innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out three.

The Crusaders offense was held in check by Raiders starter Delaney McGovern who tossed a four-hitter for the victory. The 4-1 loss ends Monroe-Woodbury’s 19-game winning streak and brings their 2023 season to a close.

The Crusaders will lose three starters from this year’s team but Head Coach Taylor Sullivan and Assistant Coach Jordan Earl will have a strong roster with plenty of experience going into the 2024 season.

Photo 1-Senior Arianna Exarchakis started the game on the mound for M-W and scored the only Crusader run in the game.

