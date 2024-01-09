Girls’ cross country celebrates end of season

On January 4, the Crusaders girls’ cross-country team celebrated the season with their annual end of season diner at the Captain’s Table. The girls’ cross-country team has won 88.16% (499-67) of its meets since they started in 1974. The team has also won at least one championship in 41 of the 47 years of competition. The team has won 63 division, county or sectional championships.

The cross-country team has been fortunate to be led by two legendary coaches over the years: Lou Hall (1974-2001) and Christopher Goodwin (2002-to present). The dinner started with Coach Goodwin inducting four runners into the girls’ cross-country Hall of Fame: Jessica Pidgeon (2015-2019), Annie Kurdziel (2013-2017), Elizabeth O’Donnell-Canauhi (2006-2010), and Kathryn Munks (2012-2016) who was unable to attend the dinner.

The team was 6-0 this year, winning the division they also took first in the Section 9 meet. They ended the season in fourth place at the state meet and were ranked seventh in the state. Coach Goodwin was awarded the 2022-2023 Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year award. Anna Kern was awarded the Most Improved Player award and Olivia Heim was named the team’s most valuable player. The Crusaders should be strong again next year as they only lose three runners to graduation.