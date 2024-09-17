Crusaders varsity football secures another win

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity football team took on the Cornwall Dragons in their home opener on a beautiful September night on Friday, September 13. The two teams entered the game with 1-0 records; the Crusaders beat North Rockland 21-14 in their first game and the Dragons took care of Burnt Hills-Ballston 33-14.

The Crusaders took the lead on their first possession. Louis Meade took a handoff and broke to the outside and behind some excellent blocking; he then raced 61 yards to give the Crusaders a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Crusader Julius Jeanty recovered a Dragon fumble. A few plays later, running back Nate Coulanges broke around the left side and scored from six yards out. With the Crusaders up 12-0 the Dragons responded by moving the ball down the field to score a five-yard touchdown run. When their extra point attempt was blocked by Kamal Salaudeen, the Crusaders held a 12-6 lead.

Right before the half, with the Dragons threatening to tie the game, Crusader Luis Rodas-Paz ended their drive when he intercepted their pass at the goal line. In the third quarter, the Dragons cut into the Crusaders’ lead with a 23-yard field goal to make the score 12-9. Near the end of the third quarter, Crusader Nate Shim stopped another Dragon drive when he intercepted a pass near midfield.

In the fourth quarter, Coulanges powered his way into the Dragons’ end zone. By this time the Crusaders were up 18-9. The Crusaders’ defense took over from there and held the Dragons off the board the rest of the game. The Crusaders’ 18-9 victory brings their record to 2-0 for the season. Their next game will be on Friday, September 20 when they host the Warriors of Our Lady of Lourdes.