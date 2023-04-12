Crusaders lose to Wildcats 7-3

Last week, the Crusaders traveled to Warwick to take on the Wildcats.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-0 record on the season after beating Goshen 14-1 in their last game. The Wildcats came into the game with a 2-2 record after beating Port Jervis 15-0 in their last game.

The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Wildcats responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead. In the third, the Wildcats scored two more runs to stretch the lead to 5-2 over the Crusaders.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Crusaders were able to push another run across but the Wildcats were in control and scored a run of their own in the bottom of the inning and then added one more in the sixth to take a 7-3 victory.

The Crusaders offense was led by Collin Murray and Peyton Jamison with one hit and one run scored each. On the mound for the Crusaders starting pitcher Kyle McDermott went four innings and gave up five hits with five earned runs and one walk while striking out five. In relief, Lucas Beers went two innings allowed three hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out four.

The Crusaders loss brings their record to 2-1 on the season. Their next game will be at home on next week when they take on Pine Bush.