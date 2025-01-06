Crusaders girls’ basketball beats Wallkill in tournament game

On Saturday, Jan. 4 the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ basketball team traveled to Kingston High School to face the Panthers of Wallkill in a “Coaches against Cancer” tournament game. Both the Crusaders and the Panthers came into the game with 2-3 records after both teams coincidently lost to Pine Bush in their last games.

In the first quarter the Panthers took an early 6-0 lead. The Crusaders responded and stormed back for a 7-6 lead. They then took a 15-11 lead by the end of the first with Madison Eileen scoring eight points to lead the way.

In the second quarter the Panthers wrestled the lead back from the Crusaders as Leah Sheerin hit her second of two threes in the game to keep the Crusaders close at the half. In the third quarter the two teams traded baskets and the Crusaders regained a 37-36 lead as Brenna Quinn scored three of her nine points in the game.

In a tight fourth quarter, with her team trailing, Fileen made a steal near mid-court and scored to put the Crusaders up 48-47 with 1:07 left in the game. Her 23 points in the game led the Crusaders but the Panthers battled all the way and tied the score at 49 at the end of regulation. In the overtime period Sienna Feeley took over and scored seven of her 14 points in the game as the Crusaders squeezed out a 57-55 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 3-3.