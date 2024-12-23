Woodbury questions Monroe Commons’ tree-clearing, traffic plans

Monroe Commons, a proposed mixed-use commercial development to include hotel, retail and office uses, still must await approval from the Woodbury Village Planning Board, as the board and its consultants raised concerns about the impact of clearing and grading on the village.

On December 17, the Monroe Town Planning Board gave conditional site plan approval, a special use permit and a local wetlands disturbance permit for the Monroe Commons project, noting that the applicant would need to obtain approval from the village of Woodbury in order to clear and grade the area within their boundaries. Included in the conditions for the project was a phasing plan, which would allow the applicant to grade areas of the site within the town of Monroe boundary while they wait for approval from the village of Woodbury Planning Board to grade areas of the site that encroach on their jurisdiction.

During the December 18, Woodbury Planning Board meeting, the representative for the applicant explained that the clearing and grading of the Woodbury-located parcel was necessary for the construction of the parking lot and driveways on the Monroe parcel. In addition, the applicant said this would allow for fire access around the building.

Woodbury Planning Board engineer Natalie Barber commented on the clearing and grading’s potential to impact the view corridor and removal of natural buffers. She also pointed out the need to minimize tree clearing and maintain preservation. In addition, she informed the board that the applicant would need a permit from the Woodbury Village Board to remove fill from inside the village to outside of the village.

Other issues addressed by Barber were the work’s impact on traffic, road maintenance, sediment control, and storm water management.

Subdivisions

The planning board reviewed applications for three- and four-lot subdivisions to be located on Ridge Road and Springs Road (Highland Mills), respectively. During those reviews, the board discussed the issue of whether sidewalks should be included in the plans. Because both Ridge and Springs roads lack sidewalks, there was some debate over whether it made sense to require sidewalks for these projects. There was also discussion over the need for sidewalks for future projects, which the board determined could always be added later.

Walmart

Walmart came before the board to seek approval for the parking of storage containers in the Harriman Business Park on Larkin Drive. The representative for Walmart shared that the company is looking to store a maximum of 54 storage containers within the parking lot on their property. He explained that only seven to eight of the containers would be in the village of Woodbury, as the majority would be in the town of Monroe.

The Walmart representative also attempted to alleviate concerns about what was being stored in the containers by explaining that they would only include such seasonal items as toys, bicycles, and Christmas decors. He emphasized that Walmart’s policy prohibits the storing of dangerous items, including guns, chemicals and bullets, as well as food, in these containers. He also noted that they will be locked until they are unloaded.

Application withdrawal

Expressing frustrations with the procedures, an applicant looking to construct a four-bay garage on Smith Clove Road decided to rescind his application before the planning board. The applicant, who identified himself as a former chief of the Woodbury Fire Department, asked why the planning board was asking questions he presumed were addressed at the October meeting. He also wondered why he needed to obtain traffic data when the site was being used just for storage of vehicles. He shared how he felt like he was being treated as if he were putting up a high-rise building or a commercial strip mall.

Planning Board Chairman Christopher Gerver responded to claims that the process was farfetched, saying that it was about compliance with the code. He also noted that when a site plan modification is requested, the board’s consultants need to ask how the site is going to be used.

The applicant requested a refund for fees associated with the application.