Tuxedo UFSD coordinates community toy drive

The Tuxedo Union Free School District elves have been hard at work putting the final touches on all of the details for this year’s Tuxedo Community Holiday Toy Drive. National Honor Society (NHS) members contacted local businesses to invite them to be collection points for donated items, while other students decorated the bins that will be used. This year marks the 14th year of partnership between the Tuxedo school community and Suffern Police Department for their annual toy drive.

Collection bins are stationed in the George Grant Mason and George F. Baker lobbies, as well as at local businesses — visit the TUFSD website (tuxedoufsd.org) for a list of locations. Note that December 13 is the last day to donate.