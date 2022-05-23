Tuxedo residents collaborate to collect medical supplies for Ukraine

Essential medical supplies are on their way to Ukrainian refugees in Europe, thanks to a recent donation drive held by the Town of Tuxedo. The Tuxedo Town Clerk’s office collected wheelchairs, walkers, canes, braces and other medical equipment.

“I would like to extend sincere thanks to the residents of Tuxedo, Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Police Officer Alexandra Gundermann, Detective Stefan Christian and Travis Artrip of the Highway Department for their generosity and hard work,” said Tuxedo Town Clerk Marisa Dollbaum.

The Town held the drive to collect supplies to donate to the Afya Foundation, which works in partnership with the U.S./Ukraine Foundation and others to support the Ukrainian medical community and refugees seeking aid.

“We were thrilled to help such an important cause and we look forward to holding other drives in to help communities in need,” said Dollbaum.

