Thomas Burke

Why are you running for supervisor?

For the past 50 years, I have been an integral part of this community. Woodbury fostered the growth of my family, and it was important for me to give back. I began this journey four years ago as councilmember and now supervisor. My focus has been to stimulate Woodbury’s growth.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

Maintaining the town’s jewels, our parks, is a priority. I began to focus on adding enhancements based on constituents’ requests. It is a work in progress with the goal of keeping this town desirable for the community today and all future generations.

This positive trajectory requires investment. I will balance investment for high-quality improvements while continuing to be fiscally responsible.

Boosting synergies with town and village departments for heightened community assistance is another priority.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

My tenure in this community, multiple years of business insight, and leadership proficiency are critical strengths required to lead this town. The skills listed are instilled within me. I campaign for involvement and productivity.

My contributions and track record set me apart. My financial expertise coupled with my ability to deliver substance and resolution to town issues makes me the most viable candidate. My accomplishments includes: acted on Ridge Road Bridge, culminating in a $2.9 million grant; Sensory Park expansion; pickleball court and dog park additions, courthouse renovations, new JPB Memorial Pool, increased refuse attention, and responding to natural disasters impacting this community. I listen to constituents, absorb, act, and will continue to bring substance to the table.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I have deep roots in Woodbury since 1967, when my parents moved to Central Valley. I have personal investment in the town, having been married here and raised four children who went to Monroe-Woodbury schools. Here are just a few ways I connect with this community: serving as a high school and collegiate referee and a volunteer, and connecting with the community during events, spending Saturdays at the post office, speaking personally to residents, and visiting weekly with the seniors at the center.